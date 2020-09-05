College news

Graduations

Benjamin A. Gingrich graduated with honors from Widener University Commonwealth Law School on May 17, 2020, earning a Juris Doctor degree. During law school, Gingrich served as a legal intern for Stock and Leader in York and for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Gingrich graduated with honors from Temple University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and is a 2013 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Gingrich recently accepted a position as a law clerk to the judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County. Gingrich is the son of Stephanie and Chris Gingrich, of Lititz.

Jennifer M. Matthews, of Lancaster, recently graduated cum laude from Millersville University with dual degrees in psychology and philosophy. She was named to the dean’s list in her final semester. As an undergraduate she was a member of Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity, where she served as president in her junior year. She will be continuing her education at Millersville in pursuit of a master’s degree in school psychology.

Kara A. Hess, of Reinholds, graduated from The American University in Washington, D.C., on May 10, 2020, with a Master of Arts degree in arts management. A 2013 graduate of Cocalico High School, and a 2017 graduate of Lebanon Valley College, she is the daughter of Robert and Cathy Hess.

Honors

Area students were among those who received a 2020 Nurse Education Scholarship from the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation. The purpose of the scholarship program is to develop the workforce that cares for the mental well-being of Lancaster County youth and children.

This year, the foundation is investing $52,400 in the education of local nursing students. This includes $27,000 to eight new scholarship recipients, and $25,400 to previous recipients who are continuing in their degree program. The scholarship winners are listed with their scholarship, hometown and school.

East Petersburg — Alexandra Froede, Registered Nursing Scholar, attending Penn State Harrisburg.

Ephrata — Garialdy Lee, Doctor of Nursing Practice Scholar, Thomas Jefferson University.

Gap — Brielle Wilinsky, Registered Nursing Scholar, HACC Lancaster.

Lancaster — Jocelyn Bello, Registered Nursing Scholar, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; Martu Jabateh, Registered Nursing Scholar, HACC Lancaster; Jaqueline Saye, Licensed Practical Nursing Scholar, Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

Lititz — Rita George, Registered Nursing Scholar, HACC Lancaster.

Pequea — Bernice Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Scholar, Pennsylvania College of Health Science.

