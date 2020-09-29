College news

Area students were among those who graduated May 9, 2020, from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Bainbridge — Madison Lenhart, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Denver — Sierra Painter, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, magna cum laude.

East Earl — Caroline Scarff, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Joshua Snader, Bachelor of Arts in political science, magna cum laude.

Elizabethtown — Jacob Hood, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Alexander Mora, Bachelor of Arts in music, cum laude; Reed Morris, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science, cum laude; Erin Marshall, Bachelor of Science in music education, cum laude and Bachelor of Arts in music, cum laude; Rachel Plymire (Youngs), Master of Science in business administration.

Ephrata — Breana Friday, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, summa cum laude; Rebekah Pauley, Bachelor of Arts in German and environmental science, summa cum laude; Rachel Schulz, Bachelor of Science in music education, summa cum laude and Bachelor of Arts in music, summa cum laude.

Gordonville — Malia Waltman, Bachelor of Science in digital communications, summa cum laude, and Bachelor of Science in international business, summa cum laude.

Honey Brook — Nikki Singley, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Lancaster — Kate Clipman, Bachelor of Science in environmental science, cum laude; Faith Dinger, Bachelor of Science in digital communications; Adam Eidemiller, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Samuel Grillo, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Kurt Harnish, Bachelor of Arts in English, cum laude; Benjamin Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in psychology, magna cum laude; Joel Jagroo, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jared Kramp, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ivonne Mbugua, Bachelor of Science in biology; Calista Stabley, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Cassandra Swope, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, cum laude.

Landisville — Lindsey Zulkosky, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, cum laude.

Lititz — Henry Devorick, Bachelor of Music in audio and music production and music, magna cum laude; TaKisha Faubert, Bachelor of Science in biology; Anthony Hess, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Faith Ishler, Bachelor of Arts in English; Noah Kauffman, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology, summa cum laude; Lauren Kemler, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, magna cum laude; Madelyn Kuhns, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude; Samantha Machin, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, magna cum laude; Erin Martin, Bachelor of Science in music education, cum laude; Austin Miller, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Sangrey, Bachelor of Science in mathematics, cum laude; Lauren Suydam, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude.

Manheim — Leah Boyer, Bachelor of Science in physics, magna cum laude; Olivia Cottle, Master of Science in business administration; Kayla Heiserman, Bachelor of Arts in English, cum laude and Departmental Honors in English; Jordan Huhn, Bachelor of Science in analytical finance and economics; Emily Leibley, Bachelor of Arts in political science and history, magna cum laude; Tyler Lutz, Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude; Blake Martin, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science, magna cum laude; Tyler Suessmuth, Bachelor of Science in digital communications, summa cum laude.

Marietta — Thomas Moran, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Millersville — Alizia Folk, Master of Science in business administration.

Mohnton — Alyssa Lahoda, Bachelor of Arts in music and music business, summa cum laude and Departmental Honors in music.

Mount Joy — Anna Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Hannah Simon, Bachelor of Science in digital communications; Ashley Steiner, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude.

Mountville — Michaela May, Bachelor of Science in digital communications and English, summa cum laude; Hayley McGlory, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Narvon — Sierra Force, Bachelor of Science in digital communications and English, cum laude.

Oxford — Robert Miller, Bachelor of Science in music education, magna cum laude.

Quarryville — Xiang Li, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics, magna cum laude.

Reinholds — Allyson Butz, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, summa cum laude; Alexandra Harrington, Bachelor of Arts in creative arts.

Robesonia — Zachary Wagner, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Stevens — Michael Dueck, Master of Science in athletic training; Alexandra Renninger, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Willow Street — Gina Ebersole, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience; Robin Feaster, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and mathematics, magna cum laude.

