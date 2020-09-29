College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 17, 2020, from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Ephrata — Drake Thomas Jacobs, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics with a minor in political science. Holtwood — Joy Melinda Campbell, Bachelor of Science in biology: biotechnology. Lancaster — Ar-Rian Antonet Alomar-McFadden, Bachelor of Science in business administration: international business; Andrew Lee Brown, Bachelor of Science in biology. Leola — Elizabeth Syma Starer, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in art and English with a minor in classical studies; Michael John Vargas, Bachelor of Arts in child and family studies. Lititz — Olivia Marie Rider, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics and secondary education with a minor in Spanish. Mohnton — Brooke Elizabeth Koch, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration: management and fashion: merchandising. Pequea — Allison Joy Ulaky, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in sociology: anthropology and Spanish and urban affairs with a minor in criminology.

