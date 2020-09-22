College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Akron — Stevie N. Barnes-Glassman, Master of Arts in counseling; Noah C. Pratz, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies. Elizabethtown — Stephanie Balak, Master of Education in reading. Lancaster — Alize R. Cherry, Bachelor of Science in social work with honors; Ashley Sisco, Master of Education in reading. Landisville — Ryan Scott Treadway, Master of social work. Lititz — Noah M. Shettel, Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied media arts with honors. Nottingham — Mallory Kate Kaliner, Master of Arts in art. Oxford — Heather E. Burnett, Bachelor of Science in social work.

William Raezer, of Lancaster, recently received a Bachelor of Science in computer science from American University in Washington, D.C.

Honors

Kutztown University graduate Anna Nissley, of Elizabethtown, has been selected by the National Collegiate Honors Council as one of four 2020 Portz Scholars. This national award is given to four students for outstanding undergraduate honors papers. Nissley’s award-winning paper is titled, “Stories of the Appalachian Trail.” Nissley graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University in the spring with two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in English education and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. She also minored in women’s and gender studies.

Area students were among those who were awarded scholarships by the Central Penn College Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to raise funds to support Central Penn College students through scholarships. They are listed with their hometowns and scholarships. Columbia — Charnell Kenney, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Denver — Bethany Wenger, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship. East Petersburg — Javiera Robinson, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Elizabethtown — Sarah Heisey, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Kyra Stidd, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Ephrata — Nicole Eberly, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Jessica Hoffman, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Sarah Long, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Leah Miller, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Holly Witmer, Education Foundation Scholarship. Lancaster — Kaitlyn Aukamp, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Paige Benfer, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Mary Byrd, Education Foundation Scholarship; Jared Clark, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Danielle Craig, Education Foundation Scholarship; Tara Craig, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Alexander Dominguez, Abayasekara Family Endowed Scholarship; Shianna Duvall, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Sarah Farley, the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Allison Harvey, Linda ’78 & Todd Milano “Keep Smiling” Legacy Scholarship; Tapash Khadka, Gary C. Shatzer and Andrew B. Cisney Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Brittany Larzelere, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Rafael Mateo-Mota, Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship; Kevin Mejia, Greenly Family Foundation Laptop Award scholarship; Joanie Perez, Linda ’78 & Todd Milano “Keep Smiling” Legacy Scholarship; Milka Ramos-Sime, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Genesis Rodriguez, Anonymous scholarship; Christopher Rosario-Cruzado, Anonymous scholarship; Lorionna Thomas, Anonymous scholarship. Landisville — Arlene Diaz, Thomas and Theresa Fraticelli Endowed Scholarship. Lititz — Nathaniel Randazzo, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Noah Vance, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Manheim — Ethan Garber, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Jonathan Keiffer, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Zachary Severs, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Marietta — Messelu Bekele, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger, PSECU Scholarship; Erik Martin, Melanie Miller Dennis Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Kayla Murren, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Mountville — Ella Thomas, George & Rita Patterson Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Stacia Vincent, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship. New Holland — Ashley Gordon, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Angelina Hollingsworth, Dermody Properties Foundation Award. Willow Street — Lisa Moore, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

