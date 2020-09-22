College news

Dean’s list

Joseph Lapp, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters at Juniata College. He is the son of Kevin and Sherry Lapp.

Michael Clow, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, where he is majoring in business administration: finance.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida. Diana Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook, was named to the president’s list. Named to the dean’s list were Brandon Beedle, of Conestoga; Christel Blank, of Leola; Jennifer Carr, of Pequea; Holly Grow, of East Earl; Moriyah Harthcock, of East Earl; Keren Korineza, of Mount Joy; Laura Leinbach, of Morgantown; Autumn Miklas, of Stevens; and Elijah Sensenig, of Narvon.

Honors

Jasmine Garcia, of Elizabethtown, was one of eight recipients of the AmeriHealth Caritas First Eight Scholarship for Women, a merit and need-based scholarship program named in honor of the first eight women elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly after ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago. This scholarship recognizes exceptional female students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their academics, extracurricular activities and community. The scholarship will provide $20,000 ($5,000 per year for four years) to each of the eight recipients to attend a four-year college or university in Pennsylvania. An independent committee selected these recipients — all seniors who recently graduated from a high school in Pennsylvania — based on a combination of their academic performance, involvement in extracurricular activities, and volunteer history. In addition, the recipients had to meet several qualifications to be considered for the scholarship, such as maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher in their senior year. Garcia earned a 4.0 GPA, having taken 14 honors classes, one AP class and two dual enrollment classes. Her outstanding academics earned her placement on the honor roll several times, recognition by the National Honor Society, and an Honors Spanish 4 Award. Further, Garcia was an active member of many school organizations, including Mini-THON, Key Club and the soccer team. She also supported her fellow students through multiple tutoring initiatives. In addition, Garcia explored a career in health care through internships at The Physical Therapy Institute and Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development. She will be earning her Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Messiah University.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.