College news
Dean’s list
Matthew Cody, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Towson University in Towson, Maryland.
Honors
The Lancaster Liederkranz has awarded nine scholarships to recent high school graduates who plan to continue their German studies in college.
Three students from Hempfield High School, Grace Buckwalter, Emily Glatfelter and Curran Schmitt, each received a $1,000 scholarship. Buckwalter is a freshman at Penn State University, Glatfelter attends the University of South Carolina and Schmitt studies at Case Western Reserve.
Other students receiving $1,000 German scholarships were Rachel Edwards, a graduate of Cocalico High School studying at Millersville University; Lily Malone, a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School studying at the University of Pittsburgh; Grace Tepes, of Northampton Area High School enrolled at Susquehanna University; Skye Reinacher, a gradate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School attending Cabrini University; and Manheim Central graduate Joshua Schmidhuber, who is studying at Temple University.
The Liederkranz awarded a $500 scholarship to Elizabethtown High School graduate Madelyn Nagel, now studying at Hood College.
All students were interviewed in both English and German by a committee of Liederkranz members. The scholarship recipients have studied more than four years of German in high school.
This is the 24th year that the Lancaster Liederkranz has awarded scholarships to high school seniors.
Sydney Duplissey, of Millersville, recently was accepted into Phi Eta Sigma, the national freshman honor society, at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland.
Duplissey is a sophomore majoring in exercise science, a dean’s list student and a member of the softball team.
A 2018 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of John and Meridee Duplissey.
Katanga Muanza, of Lancaster, received the Russell M. Trapp Professionalism Award at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, on Aug. 10, 2019.
This award is presented to a graduate who exemplifies ideals consistent with the physician assistant profession as exhibited by exceptional commitment, comportment and attitude.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.