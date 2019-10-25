Five cadets from Pennsylvania College of Technology and one from Lycoming College received Army ROTC scholarships during a contracting ceremony at Penn College. From left are Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour, Master Sgt. Steven Kowatch, military science instructor; Penn College cadets Trent D. Martin, of Ephrata, Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, Brandon J. Knauff, of Ellicott City, Md., Kyle P. Amon, of Lafayette Hill, and Aleah M. Emlet, of Altoona; Lycoming College cadet Erika C. Boyer, of East Greenville; and Lt. Col. Jonathon Britton, professor of military science. Penn College’s Army ROTC program is part of Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members are Lycoming College and Mansfield University.