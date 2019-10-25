College news
Graduations
Lisa A. Auster-Gussman recently received a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Minnesota.
She has been awarded a post-doctoral research fellowship in the Department of Preventive Medicine, Behavioral Medicine Division, at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.
A 2009 graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, she received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond in 2013.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study.
Students are listed with their hometowns.
Denver — Victoria A. Janke, Justin M. Metz.
Elizabethtown — Ashley Victoria Andrews.
Ephrata — Ralph Kongwa Babunga.
Lancaster — Elizabeth Diane Kissinger, Malena Alyssandra Smith.
New Holland — Lauren Ruth Amicone, Kendra E. Fitz, Margaret Catherine Olin.
Strasburg — Cole Andrew Crumpler.
Honors
Lindamarie Olson, of Conestoga, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Olson is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
The awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members. Olson, a second-year doctoral student, will use funds from the award to complete her advanced standing Master of Social Work/Doctorate at the University of Houston.
Cadet Trent D. Martin, of Ephrata, received an Army ROTC scholarship recently during a contracting ceremony at Penn College, where he is majoring in construction management.
In addition to paying for tuition, the scholarship provides a monthly stipend and book allowance.
Upon graduation, Martin will be commissioned as second lieutenant and embark on specialized training in the Army. He will commit to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.
Area nursing students were among those who received their white coats at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 14, 2019.
The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.
They are Hannah Dawson, of Lancaster; Alexa Hess, of Lititz; Nicholas Ketner, of Maytown; Ashley Maxwell, of Mount Joy; and Erica Wolfgang, of Morgantown.
