College news
Graduations
David Wege, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science/international relations from Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota, on June 15, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from the University of Alabama in May 2019.
They are Benjamin Robert Juengling, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Arts; Ann Bryson Skehan, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Gabriel J. Witmer, of Honey Brook, Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences.
Area students were among those who graduated this spring from Bellevue University, Bellevue, Nebraska.
Gladys Chepkoit, of Lancaster, received a Master of healthcare administration.
Melissa Hammond, of Oxford, received a Master of Science in management.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York.
They are Grace Asuncion, of Lancaster, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music in performance; Margot Register, of Reinholds, Bachelor of Science in cinema and photography; Kathryn Spellerberg, of Lancaster, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy .
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle.
They are Justin Burkett, of Lancaster; Erika Faulkner, of Pequea; Brianna Geesaman, of Stevens; Kelly Hester, of Lancaster; Olivia Voler, of Reinholds.
Area students were among those who earned faculty honors for the spring 2019 semester with a 4.0 GPA at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.
They are Jenna Bush, of Lancaster; and Joseph Deerin, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Earning the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Ann Skehan, of Lancaster; and John Zimmerman, of Millersville.
Earning the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA is Aaron Anater, of Lancaster.
Honors
Area students were among those who were recognized at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, on May 5, 2019.
Margaret Jackson, of Lancaster, received the Seena Marcus Art Award, which is awarded to an outstanding student in performing or visual arts majors.
Dana Kneisley, of Willow Street, received the Russell B. Everett Romance Language Award, which is awarded to a senior manifesting superior academic performance in at least one romance language and literature.
