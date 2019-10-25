College news
Graduations
Amy Woodward, of Elizabethtown, received a Master of Arts in applied behavior analysis from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in summer 2019.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2019 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison, New Jersey.
They are Erin Clarkin, of Columbia; Connor Miles, of Morgantown; and Samantha Polidoro, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns.
Conestoga — Brandon Graver.
Denver — Chad Hummel.
Gordonville — Yvonne Nyce.
Lancaster — Keturah Beiler, Richard Beverlin, Katelyn Bouknight, Angie Evans, Carissa Resch-Diorio, Elizabeth Valentin, Cesar Velasco, Svetlana White, Theodore Williams.
Leola — Linda Huyard.
Lititz — Kimberly Champagne, Julie Shaffer.
Manheim — Angela Fittery.
Marietta — Brittany Kirby.
Mohnton — Steven Eberly, Jamie Lonberger.
Mount Joy — Kaitlin Austin.
Mountville — Aaron Rehm.
Narvon — Lindsay Asquith, Jessica Babich.
New Providence — Paige Hess.
Reinholds — Jacy Bernheiser.
Willow Street — Danielle Brenneman, Adam Stinson.
Honors
James Rodgers, of Elizabethtown, was recently named a Millennium Fellow for Widener University, where he is studying chemical engineering.
The highly selective national leadership development program, presented by the United Nations Academic Impact and the Millennium Campus Network, runs on campuses worldwide during the fall semester. Widener students are creating and executing projects that connect the university to any one of 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.
Bloomsburg University student-athlete Erik Benjamin, of Lancaster, was named one of the recipients of the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Award by the Division II Athletic Directors Association.
Briann Halpin, of Lancaster, was one of 14 Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students to receive a white coat for its Doctor of Audiology Class of 2021.
Brianna Bair, of Ephrata, was pinned at the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Pinning Ceremony on Bethlehem Campus of Northampton Community College on Aug. 9, 2019.
Area students were among those who received a white coat for the Class of 2023 on Aug. 2, 2019, at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton.
They are Luke McDonald, of Lancaster, and Natalie Rothenberger, of Lititz.
Rachael Blaine, of Elizabethtown, was inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society, at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
