College news
Graduations
Callen Wendler, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts, on May 18, 2019.
Sarah Sandkuhler graduated magna cum laude from the University of Rochester on May 19, 2019, with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.
A graduate of Linden Hall School for Girls, she is the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Sandkuhler, of Lititz.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are listed with their hometowns.
Columbia — Faith E. Nikolaus.
East Earl — Samantha D. Martin.
Ephrata — Joan M. Miller.
Lancaster — Mason J. Miller, Elizabeth Morgan, Tram N. Nguyen.
Lititz — Annie E. Rakos.
Reinholds — Dustin M. Manento.
Area students were among those honored in spring 2019 at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.
Delanie Diverio, of Manheim, was named to the fall 2018 and spring 2019 dean’s lists, and graduated in May with a major in business administration, concentrations in marketing and human resource management, and a minor in psychology. While at Hood, she earned convocation honors, was president of Enactus, and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi, Delta Mu Delta, Mortar Board and Ionic honor societies. She is currently a recruiter for Aerotek in Rockville, Maryland.
Valentin Donchev, of Ephrata, was named to the fall 2018 and spring 2019 dean’s lists.
John Howells, of Lancaster, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list.
Charles Ross, of Willow Street, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list.
Madison Walter, of Manheim, was named to the spring dean’s list.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Amber Dietrich.
Lancaster — Annie Diaz, Sophia Echevarria, Laura Horner, Margaret Jackson, Lianna Sauve.
Lititz — Maleah Hess, Kyle Lando.
Manheim — Katherine Esbenshade, Vanden Grube.
Marietta — Jarred Ford.
Mount Joy — Brenna Barber.
New Holland — Cheyanne Leid.
Willow Street — Dana Kneisley.
Honors
Brooke Witmer, of Manheim, was among the newest members from University of the Sciences inducted into the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy Alpha Tau Chapter of Rho Chi, the Academic Honor Society in Pharmacy, on April 13, 2019.
