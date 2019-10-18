College news
Graduations
Alexis Charles, of Lititz, earned a Master of Education in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Georgia.
Area students were among those who graduated May 3, 2019, from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.
Amanda Cox, of Oxford, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Susanna Gross, of Marietta, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biblical counseling.
Sarah Mohl, of Morgantown, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior architecture and design.
Area students were among those who received degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York.
Kollin Brakefield, of East Petersburg, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in May; Devon Christman, of New Holland, received a Bachelor of Science in physics in May; Robert Cybulski, of Leola, received a Bachelor of Science/Master of Engineering in mechanical engineering in December; Steven Dombrosky, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering technology in May; Leah Ruth, of Robesonia, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in medical illustration in May; and Michael Troise, of Manheim, received a Bachelor of Science/Master of Engineering in mechanical engineering in December.
Area students were among those who recently earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online nonprofit university. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Airville — Jennifer Kokta, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Krista Shimaitis, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Lancaster — Joseph Buchert, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Francine Childs, Bachelor of Science in business - healthcare management; Alyssa Coldren, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Benjamin Enck, Master of Science in business administration; Brian Horning, Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; George Masese, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kevin McGillicuddy, Master of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Kirk Trasborg, Master of Science in business administration in information technology management
Marietta — Joshua King, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.
They are Cory Good, of Millersville; Nicholas Kline, of Elizabethtown; Anthony Mazenko, of Akron; and Hannah Short, of Lancaster.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.