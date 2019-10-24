College news
Graduations
Jonah Horwitz, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Philosophy in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 10, 2019.
Matthew Harding, of Mountville, received a Master of Social Work from Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland, in spring 2019.
Morgan Stoe, of Lancaster, received a Master of Arts in teaching in education from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina, on Aug. 9, 2019.
Jane Drobin, of Elizabethtown, received a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from National University of Health Sciences, Lombard, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2019 from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Lauren Ober, of Mount Joy, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Hannah Quimby, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Paul Wearden, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations.
Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2019 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Coatesville — E. Andrew L. Sotomango, Bachelor of Science in physician assistant, magna cum laude.
Columbia — Jonathan M. Dracoules, Bachelor of Science in automotive technology management, magna cum laude.
Lancaster — Katanga Muanza, Bachelor of Science in physician assistant, cum laude.
New Providence — Frankie Jahwanza Thomas, Associate of Applied Science in automotive restoration technology.
Wrightsville — Alexander Charles Dugan, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology: Mopar CAP emphasis, honors.
Dean’s list
Nazimah Bonk, of East Petersburg, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2019 semester at Northern Vermont University.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin.
They are Addy Astarita, of Willow Street; and Gabrielle Claus, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.
They are Jennifer Nguyen, of Lancaster; and Beatrice Schaffer, of Atglen.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Coatesville — Edmer-Andrew L. Sotomango.
Denver — Dylan L. Getz.
Ephrata — David Kelly.
Lancaster — Katanga Muanza.
Manheim — Christine Szarko.
Mountville — Breica N. Beck.
Strasburg — Brooke M. Strubel.
Willow Street — Cale T. Benard.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.