College news
Graduations
Aj Verkouw, of Lancaster, graduated with a Master of Science in parks, recreation and tourism from the University of Utah on May 2, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Geneva College, Beaver Falls.
Travis Eisenhauer, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Ronni Derr, of Stevens, received a Doctor of Education in PreK-4 education and PreK-8 special education.
Area students were among those who graduated in April 2019 from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana.
Abigail King, of Lancaster, received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a writing minor, summa cum laude.
Elsa Lantz, of New Holland, received a bachelor’s degree in writing and teaching English to speakers of other languages, magna cum laude.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
Gabrielle Dina, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in drama.
Danielle Zulkosky, of Landisville, earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism.
Dean’s list
Adam Eby, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list, where he earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher, during the spring 2019 term at Elmira College, Elmira, New York. Eby is on the men’s ice hockey team.
Griffin Roth, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns.
Kinzers — Nathan Pauls.
Lancaster — Elinor Keener, Abigail King, Ian Martin, Greta Neufeld, Janell Preheim, Savannah Roth Walter, Nicholas Walter.
Lititz — Sophia Martin, Makena Zimmerman.
New Holland — Elsa Lantz.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Rachael Loretan.
Lancaster — Colin Anderson, Jacob Landis, Hayden Loiseau, Marci Rizzo, Victoria Schultz.
Leola — Emily Kurisky.
Lititz — Emma Schouten.
New Holland — Charlotte Schreyer.
Oxford — Brendan Dunphy.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
They are Samuel Schiffman, of East Petersburg; and Elena Stoleriu, of Oxford.
