College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated recently from Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio.
Kathleen Edelmann, of Honeybrook, received a Master of Arts in Ministry.
Julie McFarland, of Mount Joy, received an Associate of Arts in Christian Ministry.
Dean’s list
Jillian Walker, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, Virginia.
Julia L. Breit, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York.
John Eckenrode, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’ list for the spring 2019 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.
Zachary Scheetz, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts, where he is studying criminal justice.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut.
They are Kevin Bodell, of Lancaster; Nicole Chrysler, of Mount Joy; and Alayna Nicklaus, of Manheim.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Maine, Orono, Maine.
They are Chloe Feeny, of Cochranville; Tess Hammes, of Millersville; Skyler Horton, of Lancaster; and Shania Soler, of Elizabethtown
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns.
East Petersburg — Kollin Brakefield.
Elizabethtown — Steven Dombrosky, Hannah Kuntz, Spencer Roth, Katarina Tesmer.
Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster.
Lancaster — Shane Burke, Seth Deane, Kamal Muradov, Quinn Raush, William Schultheis.
Lititz — Jensen McConnell.
Manheim — Sophie Buckwalter.
Marietta — Shawn Maag.
Mohnton — Abigail Chen.
New Holland — Devon Christman.
Robesonia — Leah Ruth.
Honors
Kari S. Koval, of Leola, received the Outstanding Academic Award for Clinical Chemistry at the University of Scranton on May 25, 2019.
