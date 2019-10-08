College news
Graduations
Marybeth Wisdo, of Honey Brook, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology and environmental studies from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York, on May 19, 2019.
Alyssa Yanni, formerly of Lancaster, received a Master of Arts in history in summer 2019 from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Galen McNaughton, of Newmanstown, received a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Adrienne Reighard, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; and Lauren Schlemmer, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.
Area students were among those who graduated May 18, 2019, from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Akron — Damien Devante Wild, Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathematics, cum laude.
Ephrata — Matthew Moua, Bachelor of Science in information systems and management, magna cum laude; Christian Tyler Rios, Bachelor of Arts in digital studio art and history with a minor in film/video; Tiana Marie Rios, Bachelor of Arts in fashion: design & merchandising with a minor in French.
Lancaster — Melisa Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in business administration, magna cum laude; Yadira Garnier-Edward, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology, magna cum laude; Katie Nicole Schmerse, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and early childhood education, summa cum laude; Jonathan Troop, Bachelor of Science degree in organizational behavior/applied psychology, magna cum laude.
Mohnton — Quinn M. Bieber, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Dean’s list
Navin Huddle, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns.
Denver — Alexander Criswell, Dylan Fox.
Honey Brook — Abraham King.
Mount Joy — Isaiah Pinkerton.
Mountville — Noah Olson.
Pequea — Jared Byrne.
Willow Street — Jordyn Kondras.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at The University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Devon L. Dorbich.
Lancaster — Timothy J. Gailor, Mary E. McCafferty, Josephine M. Rodgers, Daniel C. Scala.
Lititz — Meg A. Barr.
Morgantown — Emilie G. Tronoski.
Stevens — Kayla M. Oberholtzer.
Honors
Margaret Jackson, of Lancaster, received The Class of 1969 Music Award on May 5, 2019, at Muhlenberg College, Allentown.
It is awarded to the student winner of an annual music performance competition by members of the Class of 1969.
