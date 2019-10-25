College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated Sept. 8, 2019, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Columbia — Jennifer Tucker, Master of Science in education.
Denver — Melanie Steffy, Master of Science in education.
Elizabethtown — Ann Pineda Ziegler, Master of Science in education.
Lancaster — Ethan Fenger-Petersen, Master of Science in education; Elizabeth Muehlbach, Master of Science in education; Mark Wojdyla, Master of Science in education.
Landisville — George Eager, Master of Science in education.
Leola — Ashley Jansen, Master of Science in education.
Lititz — Belinda Byrne, Master of Science in nursing; Brynn Gallagher, Master of Science in education; Amanda Gingrich, Doctor of Pharmacy; Stephanie Learn, Master of Science in education; Christa Shulenberger, Master of Science in education; Allison Smith, Master of Science in education.
Mohnton — Emily Lucas, Master of Science in education.
Mount Joy — Aaron Buckwalter, Master of Science in education; Rachel Forgotch, Master of Science in education.
Mountville — Kelsey Burkhart, Master of Science in education.
Paradise — Matthew Maisano, Master of Science in education.
Stevens — Scott Davis, Master of Science in education.
Willow Street — Jaclyn Bloch, Master of Science in education.
Dean’s list
Carolyn F. Sloss, of Pequea, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
Honors
Wilkes University student pharmacist Dylan Fox, of Denver, was part of the winning student team from the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy to receive the 2019 Public Relations and Awareness Award from the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association on Sept. 21, 2019.
In recognition of its efforts, the school received a commemorative plaque and a $200 cash prize.
The 2019 Public Relations and Awareness Award recognizes the school that worked at scheduling and holding various public awareness and community activities promoting the role of the pharmacist, particularly focusing on participation in the Generation Rx and Katy's Kids programs.
Generation Rx events focus on the current opioid and substance abuse issues and Katy's Kids brings the message to younger children that medications are important but they are not candy and that safety is important.
Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata, was awarded an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.
Children with a parent or guardian who has at least four years of current and consecutive full-time employment at a K-12 school or community college can apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel College.
Area students were among those who receive a $2,500 scholarship each year as Legacy students — children of Lebanon Valley College graduates.
They are Isaiah Reiner, of Manheim; and Kaeleigh Smedley, of Elizabethtown.
