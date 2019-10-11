College news
Graduations
Christina J.E. Gantt received a Master of Public Administration degree from West Chester University in May 2019.
Gantt was a recipient of the Black Alumni Chapter Book Award in 2018 and the Graduate Dean’s Professional Award this year. She was recognized as an ASPA Next Generation Leader in 2018. She participated in the NASPAA-Batten Student Simulation.
The daughter of Dr. Ann L. Gantt, of Lancaster, she recently joined Retreat Behavioral Health as a human resources assistant.
Aiden R. Thomas graduated magna cum laude and with distinction in her major from Temple University on May 10, 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in geography and urban studies.
Thomas is the daughter of Erik and Desiree Thomas, of Marietta.
Colin Strange, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 29, 2019.
Mikaila Guest, of Lititz, graduated May 18, 2019, from Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, New York, where she was in the entrepreneurship academic program.
Dean’s list
Tyler Vogel was named to the dean’s honor list at the Swanson School of Engineering at University of Pittsburgh for the summer 2019 term.
A 2016 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Jim and Colleen Vogel, of Lancaster.
Shawn Pomales, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Greenville University, Greenville, Illinois.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.
They are Hannah Moore, of Lancaster; and Sheridan Schreyer, of New Holland.
Area students were among those named to the residential undergraduate program dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio.
They are Gideon Driver, of Lancaster; and John Ebaugh, of Holtwood.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the spring 2019 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Megan Barr, Kenton Belmont.
Ephrata — Kyle Sadorf.
Lancaster — Erica Rohrer.
Landisville — Laura Miller.
Lititz — Elizabeth Haverstick.
Mount Joy — Lauren Brubaker.
Stevens — Ronni Derr.
Washington Boro — Abigail Julian.
