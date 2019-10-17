College news
Graduations
Two area students were among those who graduated recently from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
Meagan Caterbone, of Marietta, received a Master of music.
Megan Fessler, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of business administration.
Dean’s list
Drew Carson was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2019 semester at Penn State University, University Park, where he is a member of the Schreyer Honors College and a rising senior majoring in chemical engineering with a minor in mathematics.
He received an Undergraduate Research Scholarship to participate in the Penn State Department of Chemical Engineering’s Research Experience for Undergraduate Students program this summer at Penn State. He also received a McWhirter Undergraduate Chemical Engineering Student Excellence Scholarship.
A 2015 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of David and Linda Carson, of Lititz.
Noah Leichliter was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he is a rising senior, majoring in mechanical engineering.
A 2015 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Mike and Mary Edith Leichliter, of Millersville.
Allysa Turner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she is studying business management and economics.
Area students were among those who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland.
They are Julie Broomell and Jordyn Rowe, of Lancaster; and Megan Hensel, of Elizabethtown.
Area students were among those who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Columbia — Brandon Michael Loperfido.
Conestoga — Anneli Christine Starry.
Denver — Katelyn Costanza.
Drumore — Amanda Jeanne Herr.
Elizabethtown — Cameron Michael Bucks, Olivia Catherine Gross, Tamara Marie Taylor, Christian D. Wieand.
Ephrata — Juan Andres Brubaker, Louis Erker Fries.
Lancaster — Sylviana F. Hanna, Danielle Helen Steiner, Cimone Weeks.
Leola — Lucas Antonio Ortiz.
Lititz — Brendan Hans Hagen, Joseph Alexander White.
Millersville — Emily Catherine Robb.
Mohnton — Bret Walter Chambers, Gaokiab Tiara Lo.
Mount Joy — Brigitte G. Breault.
Mountville — Marah Catherine Foltz.
New Holland — Michael James Bressi, Damian Michael Young.
Oxford — Bailee Hilaman.
Paradise — Kerri Michelle Collier.
Quarryville — Kayla Marie Schneider.
Reinholds — Jenna Anne Lawville.
Willow Street — Kristin Renee Allen.
