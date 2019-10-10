College news
Graduations
Charles Ricard, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut, in August 2019.
Dean’s list
Alex Wade was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Seton Hill University, where he is studying sports management.
A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of John and Jen Wade, of Lancaster.
Emily Scroggins, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minnesota.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2019 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
Named to the provost’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Gabrielle Dina, of Lancaster; and Madison Warfel, of Millersville.
Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Cassandra Edwards, of Manheim; Alyssa Kohler, of Mount Joy; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; and Nathan Lachman, of Manheim.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.
Earning highest honors with a 3.90 GPA or higher are Kirsten Gibson, of Lancaster; Timothy Griest, of Lititz; Hannah Martin, of Kinzers; and Daniel Smith, of Lancaster.
Earning high honors for a GPA between 3.70-3.89 are Jackson Banner, of Lancaster; Cameron Hukill, of Lancaster; and Tayler Popalis, of East Petersburg.
Earning honors for a GPA between 3.50-3.69 are Justin Edwards, of Lancaster; Rachel Engle, of Elizabethtown; Spenser Secrest, of Lancaster; and McKenna Zerbe, of Mountville.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York.
They are Michael Alfonso, of Lancaster; Elizabeth Bierly, of Mountville; Camryn Heister, of Lancaster; Quinten Hernandez, of East Petersburg; Cassandra Hoover, of Denver; Mollie McKinney, of Landisville; Joy Rutt, of Ephrata; and Bailey Rye, of Columbia.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher are Jessica Huff, of Nottingham; Jordan Kelley, of Lititz; and Lauren Schlemmer, of Lititz.
Named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5-3.899 are Mary Gugluizza, of Lancaster; Spencer Haiges, of Lancaster; Alison Heckman, of Lititz; Zachary Miller, of Marietta; and Julia Sell, of Lancaster.
