Graduations
Kenneth Walton, of New Providence, earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 19, 2019.
John Cerreta, of Columbia, graduated recently from State University of New York Delhi, Delhi, New York, in May with an associate’s degree in residential construction.
Timothy Prouse, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwestern College, Winfield, Kansas, on May 12, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from the University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut, in May 2019.
Patrick McBrearty, of Denver, received a Master of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology with a concentration in organizational development and consultation.
Vanessa Strohm, of Lititz, received dual Bachelor of Science degrees in environmental science and in marine biology.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s lists for the spring 2019 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
They are Amelia Blanchard, of Ephrata; Benjamin Coryell, of Ephrata; Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy; Hannah Quimby, of Lititz; and Grace Wearden, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s lists for the spring 2019 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns.
Students named to the dean’s honor list with a quality point average of 3.6 or above are listed below.
Brownstown — Dylan O’Neil.
Elizabethtown — Kyra Buettner.
Ephrata — Emma Groff, James Hickey.
Honey Brook — Haley Shultz.
Lancaster — Sarah Fahrney, Aarica Flowers, Tiffany Lam, Andrew Martin, Elizabeth Miller, Olivia Peduzzi, Teresa Rodgers, Logan Santiago, Grace Torrance.
Landisville — Dylan Garner.
Lititz — Kacie Herr.
Morgantown — Bridget Dunleavy, Connor Spiri.
Mount Joy — Tess Fernald.
Narvon — Megan Jefferis.
Strasburg — Benjamin Pontz.
Willow Street — Sara Braungard.
Students named to the dean’s commendation list with a quality point average between 3.300 to 3.599 are listed below.
Akron — Madison Fox.
Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Mehesy.
Lancaster — Daniel Bomberger, Hannah Hadgu, Duncan McMurtrie, Isabel Miller, Ryan Nedrow.
Lititz — Will Esposito.
Manheim — Alexis Waltz.
Marietta — Ann Grab.
Mount Joy — Kimberly McCaskey.
Narvon — Arias Ochs, Keyleigh Wallick.
Strasburg — Julia Myers.
Willow Street — Gloria Norcross.
