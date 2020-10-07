College news

Graduations

Cody Bullet Stockdale received a Doctorate of Mathematics degree from Washington University in St. Louis in May 2020. He is a 2015 graduate, with honors, of Bucknell University, where he earned the Pi Mu Epsilon prize as the Outstanding Student in Mathematics. Stockdale is currently a member of the faculty at Clemson University, fulfilling his post-doctorate responsibilities as a visiting fellow. A 2011 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of John and Carole Stockdale, of Lititz.

Cassidy Hess, of New Holland, was among 30 students who were celebrated during a pinning ceremony Sept. 13 for May 2020 graduates of Northampton Community College’s dental hygiene program. Hess was also the 2020 Dental Health Education Award winner.

Dean’s list

Meghan Kosmela was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Honors

Allison Ulaky, of Pequea, is one of only 10 graduating seniors honored for leadership work at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Manor High School studying sociology/anthropology at Albright, Ulaky earned the Gold “A” Award. First given in 1930, Albright’s Gold “A” Award is presented to seniors for outstanding leadership in campus activities outside of athletics, and for contributions to the intellectual, literary, musical, artistic and/or social life of the college.

Samantha Carney, of Lancaster, was named the Barker Memorial Scholarship winner by the Bloomsburg University Department of Psychology. A junior, Carney is majoring in psychology with a minor in biology.

Courtney Wheeler, of Lancaster, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wheeler was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two area students were among those who received Golden Bear Leadership Awards in spring 2020 at Kutztown University. They are Anna Nissley, of Elizabethtown; and Beatrice Zorrilla, of Ephrata. Honorees were selected based upon criteria in the following categories: academic achievement, leadership involvement, commitment to volunteer efforts, and commitment to social action. Honorees must have a cumulative grade point average above a 3.25 and a minimum of 75 credits. The average GPA of the selected honorees is 3.66.

Two area students were among those inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the history national honor society,at Lebanon Valley College this spring. They are Ryan Dennehy, of Elizabethtown; and Kaitlyn Reed, of Willow Street.

Two area students were among those inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, a political science honors society, in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Kurt Harnish, of Lancaster; and Kaitlyn Reed, of Willow Street.

Two area students were among those inducted into Delta Mu Delta honor society in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Dustin Fisher, of Stevens; and Braydon Shuck, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon mathematics honor society in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Daryn Ebersol, of Denver; Xiang Li, of Quarryville; Reed Morris, of Elizabethtown; Amber Nissley, of Lititz; and Joshua Weaver, of Lititz.

Area students were among those inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education, in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Jayna Class, of Lititz; and Bryce Eberly, of Manheim.

Joshua Croyle, of Lititz, was inducted into Phi Sigma Iota, the Department of Languages honor society, in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College.

Christina Baker, of Leola, is one of 15 freshmen selected into the Global Fellows program at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. The Global Fellows program is a three-year program that is open to freshmen and is designed to enhance their understanding of global issues, develop heightened intercultural competency and cultivate the skills and attitudes important to leading successful lives in a global context. Students earn a Global Fellow designation on their transcript upon completion of the program.

Aaron Gale, of Millersville, was awarded an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $100,000 from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.