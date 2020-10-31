College news

Graduations

Seth Hower, of Leola, received a Bachelor of Arts in marketing May 3, 2020, at Marietta College.

Kyle Schall, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science May 9, 2020, from The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Dean’s list

Caitlyn McKinley Panase, of Mohnton, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, earning between a 3.75 and 4.00 GPA, at University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi.

Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

Gabrielle Murphy, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Lexis Ferree, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are Corey Copeland, of Mount Joy; Karina Denisenko, of Denver; and Joy Herr, of New Providence.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Mansfield University. Named to the president’s list with at least a 4.0 QPA are Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Jamie Stephan, of New Holland; and Madison Walk, of Morgantown. Named to the dean’s list are Brandon Eberly, of Denver; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; Purity Moenga, of Lancaster; Samantha Muscella, of Oxford; and Zachary Sedun, of Elizabethtown.

Honors

Luke Granbois, of Lancaster, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Delaware.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.