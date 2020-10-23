College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. Ross Fladeland, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science; and Grace Kier, of Narvon, received a Bachelor of Arts.

Area students were among those who received undergraduate degrees May 17, 2020, from Muhlenberg College, Allentown. Vanden Grube, of Manheim, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Cheyanne Leid, of New Holland, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and dance.

Dean’s list

Lauren Martin, of Manheim Township, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of South Carolina, where she is studying nursing.

Jillian Walker, of Oxford, was named to the honors list for the spring 2020 semester at Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, Virginia.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Amber Dietrich, Emily Plowright. Gordonville — Jon Horst. Lancaster — Samantha Eynon, Laura Horner, Christopher Richards, Lianna Sauve, Imany Zorrilla. Lititz — Maleah Hess, Kyle Lando, Bang Vu. Manheim — Vanden Grube. Marietta — Jarred Ford. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Mount Joy — Brenna Barber. New Holland — Cheyanne Leid. Stevens — Lindsay Helock.

Honors

Area students were among those who were honored during a virtual ceremony in spring 2020 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. Sophia Echevarria, of Harrisburg, received The Harry A. Benfer Memorial Scholarship. It is awarded to a rising senior in good academic standing who promotes goodwill and who has an appreciation for all phases of college life, those being the characteristics most evident in the life of Harry A. Benfer. Cheyanne Leid, of New Holland, received The Elizabeth A. Carlson Memorial Prize in Dance for outstanding creative leadership in dance. Lianna Sauve, of Lancaster, received The Russell Fulford Award as a junior with the highest average in history or economics.

