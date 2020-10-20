College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated from University of Scranton in spring 2020. Shawn T. Wilkinson, of Morgantown, earned a Master of Accountancy with a major in accountancy. Patrick Christopher Smith, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in operations management. Mary E. McCafferty, of Lancaster, graduated from the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program with a major in marketing and philosophy. McCafferty was also a member of the university's Business Leadership Honors Program. Josephine M. Rodgers, of Lancaster, graduated from the Undergraduate Honors Program with a major in biochemistry and philosophy. Rodgers worked with Maria E. Squire, associate professor of biology, on a thesis titled “The Influence of Tylenol on Cortical and Trabecular Bone Development in Juvenile Mice.”

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Maddylan Johnson, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Kilene Knitter, of Leola, received a Master of Science in human environmental sciences; and John Zimmerman, of Millersville, received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.

Dean’s list

Madelyn Canady, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bloomsburg University.

Shelby Martin, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at State University of New York Morrisville, Morrisville, New York, where she is majoring in equine science.

Bethany Redman, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio.

Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Devon L. Dorbich. Lancaster — Timothy J. Gailor. Landisville — Catherine E. Shin. Manheim — Brendan R. King. Mohnton — Caroline M. Burns, Alexandra P. Weinstein, Nicole H. Weinstein. Mount Joy — Tanner J. Kohler, Simone I. van der Lee.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.