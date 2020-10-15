College news

Dean’s list

Hosea Wimer, of East Earl, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Biola University, La Mirada, California.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia. They are Katherine Emma Larkin, of Lancaster; and Tahrington Rose Maya Phillips, of Wrightsville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns.

Honey Brook — Robert Hagenow, Samantha Kovaleski.

Lancaster— Claire Wolfe.

Marietta — Isabelle Santiago-Vega.

Millersville — Keegan France, Morgan Huber.

Mount Joy — Molly Stoe.

Honors

The Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce awarded three annual scholarships totaling $2,500 to local students.

Stephanie Good received the $500 Dorothy Metzler Memorial Community Service Scholarship. She is the daughter of Ron and Wanda Good and is attending Lancaster Bible College.

Nathan Brubaker was awarded the high school graduate $1,000 Continuing Education Scholarship. He is the son of Tony and Rebecca Brubaker and is attending Cornell University.

Amanda Ellenberger was awarded the college student $1,000 Continuing Education Scholarship. She is the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Sherry Ellenberger and is attending Central Penn College.

Each spring students can apply for the scholarships with an application that can be found on the chamber website or can be picked up at the chamber office.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.