College news
Honors
Madison Warfel, of Millersville, recently received an academic excellence award in sociology at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York, where she is a dual major in sociology and criminology, and captain of Hofstra’s field hockey team. She received a certificate and a $100 gift.
Area students were among those who were initiated recently into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Abigail Dropik, of Lititz, who attends Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia; and Beatrice Schaffer, of Atglen, who attends University of Kentucky.
