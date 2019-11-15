College news
Honors
Kutztown University has awarded scholarships recently to area students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Receiving Sesquicentennial Academic Honors Scholarships are Douglas McCaskey, of Mount Joy; Marley McDermott, of Lancaster; Annika Naumann, of Denver; and Emily Omundsen, of Lancaster.
Sesquicentennial Academic Honors Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have a 3.25 cumulative weighted high school GPA and a 1410 total on the SAT or 31 composite on the ACT. The student will receive $7,000 per year for four years as long as the student participates in the Honors Program, lives on campus for the first three years and completes a minimum of 30 credits per year.
Receiving President’s Academic Honors Scholarships are Eirene Hoover, of Gap; Joseph Knecht, of Lititz; Allison Kostaras, of Robesonia; Carissa Loser, of Marietta; Anna Nissley, of Elizabethtown; Michaela Shorter, of Lancaster; and Caroline Weber, of Ephrata.
President’s Academic Honors Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have a 3.25 cumulative weighted high school GPA and a 1270 total on the SAT or 27 composite on the ACT. The student will receive $1,000 per year for four years as long as the student participates in the Honors program and completes a minimum of 30 credits per year.
Noah Weber, of Mohnton, was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Third Team with a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79 at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem.
Kutztown University field hockey’s Mackenzie Fuhrman, of Elizabethtown, was selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-America NCAA Division II Women’s At-Large Third Team in spring 2019.
Area students were among those who were named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athletes for the 2018-19 academic year at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Adamstown — Abd-Rahman Saad.
Elizabethtown — Mackenzie Fuhrman.
Ephrata — Caroline Stauffer, Emma Weirich.
Lititz — Tyler Borg, Rylee Derr, Zach Peters.
Mohnton — Derek Domsicz.
Oxford — Ryan Hubley.
Mount Joy — Connor Maxwell.
Mountville — Schyler Ackerman.
Quarryville — Angela Kozma.
Reinholds — Emily Zwiercan.
Area students were among those who were named to the athletic director scholars academic honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
They are Alyssa Kohler, of Mount Joy; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; Rachel Sechrist, of Reinholds; and Madison Warfel, of Millersville.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.