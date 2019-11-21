College news
Dean’s list
Sarah McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2019 semester at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.
Ethan Quinn, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Honors
The Lancaster Medical Society Foundation, a foundation of the Lancaster City & County Medical Society, recently awarded its 2019 scholarships to Matthew Bankert, of Manheim; Luke Maillie, of Lancaster; and Brogan Galbreath, of Lititz.
Bankert, who received a $5,000 scholarship, is a graduate of Washington College and a first-year medical school student at the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Middletown, New York.
Prior to enrolling in medical school, he served as a clinical research coordinator at the Penn State of College of Medicine in the Neuromuscular Division and ALS Center.
Maillie, who received a $3,000 scholarship, graduated from University of Notre Dame. Following a gap year during which he researched access to cancer care in Tanzania as a U.S. Fulbright scholar, he is currently in his first year at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Galbreath, who received a $2,000 scholarship, is a graduate of Villanova University and a student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds, was named a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference All-Academic athlete for fall 2019.
Hutchison was a member of the women’s volleyball team at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.
