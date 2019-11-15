College news
Graduations
Satbir Singh Malhi, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Philosophy in mathematics from the University of Kansas in summer 2019.
Dean’s list
Karissa Chow, of Lancaster, has been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 semester at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia.
Honors
Breeann Benfer, of Columbia, was awarded a Red and White Scholarship of Excellence for $2,000 at Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio, where she is studying forensic science.
Alyssa Diffenderfer, of Columbia, was recognized as an all-academic honoree by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Diffenderfer received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science at Lebanon Valley College.
Robin Feaster, of Willow Street, was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for outstanding academic achievements during the 2019 season.
A graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, Feaster is majoring in actuarial science and mathematics at Lebanon Valley College.
Adam Eby, of Lancaster, was named to the American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholars on Aug. 29, 2019.
Eby is a member of the men’s ice hockey team at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.
Alexa Bash, of Honey Brook, was named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll.
A graduate of Collegium Charter School, Bash received a Bachelor of Science in digital communications at Lebanon Valley College, where she was a member of the women’s lacrosse team.
John Wendling, of Lititz, was one of 20 Lebanon Valley College ice hockey student-athletes named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team.
Area Bloomsburg University student-athletes were among those named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athletes. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher.
Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, Abigail Sauder.
Lancaster — Erik Benjamin, Taylor Capoferri, Erin Gingrich.
Morgantown — Erica Wolfgang.
Justin Walzl, of Ephrata, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of South Alabama.
