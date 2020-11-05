College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Boise State University, Boise, Idaho. Alionso Avril, of East Earl, received a Bachelor of Science in RRT respiratory care; Hariz Huremovic, of New Holland, received a Bachelor of Science in RRT respiratory care.

Area students were among those who graduated May 9, 2020, from the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. Olivia Crimbly, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in biology; Mikayla Kienzle, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and public relations; Emily Pautler, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in international and cultural studies; Tyler Weinhold, of New Holland, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry-ACS certified.

Honors

Michael Anderson, of Mohnton, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Clemson University in spring 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DownBeat Magazine has honored Kutztown University for the third year in a row, placing it in the Undergraduate College Outstanding Performance category of the annual Student Music Awards. In good company, KU’s Rock Ensemble I, shares the honor with ensembles from University of Miami and Vanderbilt University. Student performers include Michael Mester, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who were inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society in spring 2020. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Haley Lutz. Denver — Ashley Shay, Erin Ziegler. Ephrata — Eric Hummel, Alyssa Matheus. Lancaster — Halie Wurts. Leola — Madeleine Weaver. Lititz — Louise Nicole Honrade, Lois Yeater. Manheim — Mary Weaver. Mount Joy — Maryam Volpe. Pequea — Kyle Echterling. Ronks — Isabella Calderone. Stevens — Amy Winger. Willow Street — Mark Wittemann.

Area students were among those who were inducted into Lebanon Valley College’s Psi Chi honor society. They are Gina Ebersole, of Willow Street; Morgan Ernst, of Lancaster; and Kristie Houck, of Newmanstown.

Area students were among those who were inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta Honor Society. They are Joshua Croyle, of Lititz; and Travis Fischer, of East Earl.

Area students were among those who were inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society, at Lebanon Valley College. They are Joshua Houck, of New Holland; Christian Lantz, of Atglen; Elizabeth Lyter, of Willow Street; Alissa Martin, of Denver; Ashley Steiner, of Mount Joy; Anna Weaver, of Lititz; and Mark Yoder, of Millersville.

Area students were among 20 Gold Community Service Award recipients in spring 2020 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Allyson Butz, of Reinholds; Gina Ebersole, of Willow Street; Samantha Machin, of Lititz; and Ashley Steiner, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among 19 students honored for their demonstrated leadership during the 2019-2020 academic year at Lebanon Valley College. Kodee Bair, of Mount Joy, received the Outstanding Service to Sigma Alpha Pi award; Kelsey Bouder, of Brownstown, received the Outstanding Service to Sigma Alpha Pi award; Isabella Calderone, of Ronks, received the First-Year Student Leader of the Year award; Daryn Ebersol, of Denver, received the Outstanding Programmer of the Year award; Braydon Shuck, of Elizabethtown, received the Outstanding Service to Sigma Alpha Pi award; Lindsey Zulkosky, of Landisville, received the Outstanding Service to Sigma Alpha Pi award.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.