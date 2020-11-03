College news

Graduations

Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim, received a Bachelor of Science degree May 31, 2020, at Elmira College, Elmira, New York, where she graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Tyler Berkheimer, of Honey Brook, received a degree in communications; Taylor Little, of Oxford, received a degree in graphic design; and Jordan Wong, of Lititz, received a degree in management.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina. Katherine A. Gizzi, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Andrea E. Longacre, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Science in packaging science.

Dean’s list

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Earning president’s list honors are Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster; Mikayla Kegel, of Lancaster; and Taylor Little, of Oxford. Earning dean’s list honors are Ashlyn Bevel, of Elizabethtown; Janessa Ocasio, of Mohnton; Peter Ocasio, of Mohnton; and Ashley Traband, of Honey Brook.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Thomas J. Biondolillo, of Lancaster; Katherine A. Gizzi, of Elizabethtown; Andrea E. Longacre, of Oxford; Jeffrey Thomas Sturla, of Lancaster; and Kathryn Mae White, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list are Selina Simone Siafa, of Honey Brook; and Kierstyn Mary Stevens, of Mohnton.

Area student-athletes were among those recognized by the Empire 8 Conference at Elmira College, Elmira, New York, on its president’s list for achieving a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2020 semester. They are Adam Eby, of Lancaster; and Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim.

Honors

Samantha Seador, of Lancaster, has been named a chemistry, sociology, math and biology tutor at Albright College. A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Seador is majoring in biochemistry at the college.

Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster, was named winner of the Unsung Hero award at the 2020 Student Involvement and Leadership Awards this spring at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina, where she is majoring in biology.

Area students were among those inducted into the Wheaton College Scholastic Honor Society in Wheaton, Illinois. They are Amelia Blanchard, of Ephrata; and Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.