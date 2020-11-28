College news

Graduations

Beatrice Schaffer, of Atglen, received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish in May 2020 from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

Madison Wolfe, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education on May 16, 2020, from the University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio.

Kris Urs, of Lititz, received a Master of Arts in general education and Latin secondary education in spring 2020 at Albright College, Reading.

Samantha McIntyre, of Mohnton, received a Bachelor of Arts in French on May 9, 2020, from Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Akron — Nancy Pratz, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude. Columbia — Tyler Krow, Bachelor of Science in information systems. Ephrata — Monica Ingram, Bachelor of Science in business administration-accounting, summa cum laude. Mount Joy — Sarah Thompson, Master of Science in library science; Carrie Whitlock, Master of Science in library science. Willow Street — Teale Holderegger, Master of Education in curriculum and instruction concentration

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Albright College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Denver — Jamie Lynn Sweigart, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Ephrata — Elizabeth Anne Pilsner, Bachelor of Science in information systems. Lancaster — Michael Ronald Hess, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology; Glendaliz Santos, Bachelor of Science in information systems; Herbert Stuckman, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Manheim — R. Craig Gatchell II, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology. Quarryville — Crystal Pierce, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology. Reinholds — Melissa Aflague Snader, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Robesonia — Joshua Max Williams, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Area students were among those who graduated May 2, 2020, from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. Elizabeth A. Glisson, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Corale L. Roten, of Marietta, received a Bachelor of Arts in economics.

Area students were among those who graduated May 10 2020, from St. Francis University, Loretto. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Ephrata — Kayla Clayton, Bachelor of Science in management; Mark Njenga, Bachelor of Science in management - information systems; Zachary Schaller, Master of Occupational Therapy. Manheim — Melissa Goodman, Bachelor of Arts in aquarium and zoo science; Danae Peters, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Millersville — Kaitlyn Higgins, Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education. New Holland — Clara-anne McGinty, Associate of Science in early childhood education.

Dean’s list

Sarah McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.

Zachary McGillan, of Ephrata, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

Madelyn Gerard, of Lititz, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Robert J. Marenick, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia.

Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.

Jamiere Gray, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Lackawanna College, Scranton.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Tyler Krow. Ephrata — Monica Ingram, Haley Schaller. Lancaster — Rodolfo Ceniceros, Devin Greener. Landisville — Kassandra Bennett. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald.

Honors

Rebecca E. High, of Willow Street, is one of 15 Pennsylvania College of Technology students serving as Presidential Student Ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic year.

