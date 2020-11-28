College news

Graduations

Catharine Harwin, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental sciences from University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, on May 17, 2020.

Area students were among those who graduated May 23, 2020, from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Tucker Evans, of Lititz, received a degree in communication; Evan Frees, of Denver, received a degree in sociology and religious studies; Timothy Griest, of Lititz, received a degree in kinesiology, cum laude.

Area students were among those who graduated May 17, 2020, from Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Ari Baughman, Paige Schoelkopf. Landisville — Lauren Lichtenwalner. Lititz — Myles Breisch. New Holland — Travis Arment, Brittany Willwerth.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from DeSales University, Center Valley. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Columbia — Evan Werner, Bachelor of Arts in TV/film. Elizabethtown — Rebekah Good, Master of Science in physician assistant studies. Ephrata — Caitlin Hughes, Bachelor of Arts in theatre, cum laude. Lancaster — Andrea Bachman, Master of Science in nursing/adult gerontology acute care; Danielle Engwall, Master of Science in physician assistant studies. Lititz — Emily Deel, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Narvon — Meaghan Bogush, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Reinholds — Skye DePasquale, Bachelor of Arts in biology; Dustin Manento, Bachelor of Arts in management and marketing.

Area students were among those who graduated May 1, 2020, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. Brett Sauder, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Andrew Schwabe, of Quarryville, received a Master of Science in computer science.

Dean’s list

Connor James Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Abb Francis, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. They are Sarah Bustillo, of Mountville; Matthew Foss, of Nottingham; Eric Gundrum, of Nottingham; and Allison Ritchey, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Lycoming College, Williamsport. They are Drew Johnson, of Landisville; Amber Ritz, of Manheim; Cameron Terry, of Ephrata; and Colin Wieand, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Adamstown — Abdallah Saad. Brownstown — Nicole Reddig. Elizabethtown — Miles Book. Ephrata — Kaitlyn Whipple. Lancaster — Ari Baughman, Auden Block, Sophie Granbois, Shannon Love, Andrew Pogue, Zach Schaefer, Paige Schoelkopf, Aaron Swope, Douglas Wright. Landisville — Lauren Lichtenwalner. Lititz — Myles Breisch, Sarah Knox, Noah Martin. New Holland — Brittany Willwerth.

Honors

Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim, was one of four students named a recipient of the Elmira College Board of Trustees Prize at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

