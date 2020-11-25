College news

Graduations

Nathaniel Merrill, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in construction in May 2020 from Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. Tara Bennett, of Marietta, received a Master of Arts in clinical psychology, and Brian McBrearty, of Denver, received a Master of Arts in industrial organizational psychology.

Dean’s list

Jacky Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the presidential honor list with a minimum GPA of 3.7 for the spring 2020 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are Amelia Blanchard, of Ephrata; Benjamin Coryell, of Ephrata; Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy; Gillian Rhea, of Lititz; Anne Shand, of Lancaster; Lauren Thrush, of Leola; and Grace Wearden, of Ephrata.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virgina. Taylor Stork, of Lititz, was named to the president’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA. Named to the dean’s list are Charlotte Evans, of Robesonia; Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown; and Taylor Stork, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Kirsten Mumma. Elizabethtown — Thomas Bramley, Cameron Gardner. Lancaster — Delaney McKnight. Mohnton — Katherine Creamer. New Holland — Elizabeth King. Nottingham — Peter Fontaine. Strasburg — Chase Pirozzi, Jordan Weaver.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Hannah Kuntz, Spencer Roth, Katarina Tesmer. Ephrata — Kyle Emmerling. Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster. Lancaster — Shane Burke, Seth Deane, Paul St.Pierre. Lititz — Asher Christner, Jensen McConnell, Jack Mull. Manheim — Sophie Buckwalter, Nicholas Custodero, Taylor Hess. Mohnton — Abigail Chen. Morgantown — Cameron Higgins. New Holland — Hannah Tennis. Stevens — Owen Weaver.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue, Katherine Earl. Lancaster — Sarah Fahrney, Tyler Kniffin, Lyndsey Nedrow, Ryan Nedrow. Landisville — Dylan Garner. Lititz — Alexander Howard, Matthew Peipher, John Schulz. Marietta — Morgan Creek. Mount Joy — Kimberly McCaskey. Narvon — Arias Ochs. Stevens — Adeline Hibshman. Strasburg — Julia Myers.

Honors

Jadin Jimenez, of Millersville, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years, at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. They are Carrie Kurtz, of Wrightsville; and Tiffany Schuster, of Wrightsville.

Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata, was inducted Oct. 18, 2020, into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

