College news

Graduations

Karina Denisenko, of Denver, received a Bachelor of Science in health sciences in May 2020 from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Area students were among those who earned online degrees in May 2020 from Western Governors University. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Ashley Nemith, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Brianna Walter, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lancaster — Kelly Bair, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Anthony Barton, Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Tera Paige, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Paige Troyer, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Mountville — Thomas Parker, Master of Science in information technology management.

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Hannah Bollinger, of Lititz; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Honors

Area students were among those who earned awards for academic work at Albright College. Drake Jacobs, of Ephrata, earned the William E.C. and Mary Dearden Chair in Business Administration Scholars Award for Economics; Stephen Shelley, of Willow Street, earned the Patricia Shearer Mertz Teaching Award; Allison Ulaky, of Pequea, earned the Ella M. Schaeffer Music Award: Instrumental, and the Franklin Joseph Commencement Award.

Area students were among 10 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named by the Middle Atlantic Conference to its 2020 Spring Sportsmanship Teams. One student-athlete in each sport was nominated by their coach for inclusion on the team, which recognizes student-athletes who exemplify great character and demonstrate the act of sportsmanship both on and off the field of play. They are Benjamin Hinkley, of Denver, men’s tennis team; and Thomas Moran, of Marietta, men’s golf team.

Area student-athletes were among those recognized by Lebanon Valley College in spring 2020. Jayna Class, of Lititz, received the volleyball team MVP award; Blake Martin, of Manheim, received the men’s tennis team MVP award; Thomas Moran, of Marietta, received the men’s golf team MVP award.

Anna Nissley, of Elizabethtown, received the Linda Oswald Bogert Award for Outstanding Student in Modern Language from the Kutztown University Department of Modern Language Studies in spring 2020.

Sarah Irwin, of Nottingham, was honored as the Outstanding Funeral Service Education Student of the Year on April 29, 2020, from Northampton Community College.

Elizabeth Starer, of Leola, was named a Jacob Albright Scholar at Albright College in spring 2020.

Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville, received The Calvin Leslie Lewis Prize Scholarship in the Dramatic Arts on May 11, 2020, at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

