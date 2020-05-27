College news

Graduations

Madelyn Holliday graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies with a Bachelor of Science in interior design.

Holliday was recognized as the Mary Ellis Compton Outstanding Interior Design Senior in the school’s annual Architecture and Design Awards.

While at Virginia Tech, Holliday was a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, a College of Architecture and Urban Studies student ambassador, an officer of Interior Designers for Education and Sustainability, and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of John and Cheryl Holliday.

Caroline Marquette Redd received dual Bachelor of Science degrees in health sciences and in natural and environmental sciences in May 2020 from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.

Redd will continue her education at Duquesne in pursuit of a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

She is the daughter of Thomas and Mary Redd, of Stevens.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Lackawanna College, Scranton.

Alex Joseph Simpkins, of Mountville, received an Associate in Arts in communication arts.

Jamie Elise Janai Brann, of Christiana, received a professional studies certificate.

Area students were among those who graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 19, 2020.

Edward Andrew Bley Jr. received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

Bley will continue his education in internal medicine at Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.

Bley earned a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology from Messiah College in 2016. He is the son of Edward and Joyce Bley, of Lancaster.

Peter Paul Keares received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

Keares will continue his education in family medicine at St. Louis University/Scott Air Force Base, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Keares earned a Bachelor of Science in natural science and international studies/political science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2016.

He is the son of Paul and Constance Keares, of Lancaster.

Duy Chau Ngoc Nguyen received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

Nguyen will continue his education in family medicine at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Nguyen earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Temple University in 2011.

He is the son of Ha Thi Muoi Le, of Lancaster, and the husband of Tho Tran, of Philadelphia.

