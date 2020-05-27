College news

Graduations

Mackenzie J. Lind graduated from Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine/Medical College of Virginia in May 202 with an MD/PhD degree.

She completed her PhD in psychiatric, behavioral and statistical genetics in 2017. The topic of her dissertation was “Sleep disturbances and depression: the role of genes and trauma.”

She also studied at the University Helsinki-Institute of Biomedicine in Helsinki, Finland, as a Fulbright Scholar.

She is currently finishing her first year of psychiatry residency at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.

She is the daughter of Martin and Elizabeth Lind, of Lancaster.

Margaret Olin, of New Holland, received a bachelor’s degree in English writing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a 4.0 GPA in May 2020.

Olin is the recipient of the Betty Ann Boone Wallwork Scholarship and the AAUW Scholarship. She was a member of IUP-TV, Phi Eta Sigma honor society, and was the marketing manager for the IUP Habitat for Humanity branch. She participated in an exchange program in Worcester, England.

A 2016 graduate of Garden Spot High School, she is the daughter of Jayne and Robert Olin.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sean Guckert, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Millersville University on May 16, 2020.

Bailey S. Norman graduated in January 2020 with a Bachelor of Art in English/art from Millersville University.

He is the son of Steve and April Norman, of Lititz.

Kaela Barton, of Mountville, recently received a Master of Arts in clinical counseling from Eastern University.

Nathaniel Deimler, of Lititz, received a a Bachelor of Science in marine biology from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He will be attending the University of Oregon for a bioinformatics and genomics master’s program.

Dean’s list

Lillian Whalen, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at American University.

Dale Houser, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.