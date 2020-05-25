College news

Graduations

Carrie Burkhart, of Denver, received a Master of Science in speech-language pathology from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, in an online ceremony on May 9, 2020.

As an undergraduate at Old Dominion, Burkhart played field hockey and received a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology/audiology in 2018.

During her master’s program, Burkhart was active in the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, as well as the university’s local chapter of the same association. She received the Norfolk Sertoma Scholarship and the Tidewater Scottish Rite and Old Dominion National Student Speech Language Hearing Association Service Award.

Carrie and her husband, Zachary Burkhart, will relocate to Charleston, South Carolina, where she will work as a speech language pathologist clinical fellow at an elementary school.

A 2014 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Bruce and Denise Sensenig, of Denver.

Timothy Sensenig received a Juris Doctor degree May 17, 2020, from the University of Virginia School of Law, Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sensenig earned a bachelor’s degree in English and German education from Messiah College in 2015. Before beginning law school, he taught as a long-term substitute English teacher at Cocalico High School. He also completed a Fulbright English teaching assistant grant in Hamburg, Germany, through the U.S. Department of State.

After starting the three-year program in 2017, Sensenig quickly involved himself with the Student Bar Association, in which he served as first year class president, diversity committee chair and graduation committee chair. He also was accepted to the editorial board of the Virginia Law Review.

Sensenig intends to sit for the Washington, D.C., bar exam on Sept. 9 and 10. Shortly thereafter he will begin as a first-year litigation associate at a firm in the district.

A 2011 graduate of Cocalico High School, he is the son of Bruce and Denise Sensenig, of Denver.

Honors

Allyson Richwine, a 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, is the recipient of a college scholarship of $1,000 from the SPARKS Foundation. She will use it in her pursuit of a degree in pre-medicine at Bucknell University.

The SPARKS Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Mohnton, is passionate about promoting science education.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.