College news

Graduations

Morgan Mahute graduated in May 2020 from Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences with an associates degree in radiography.

She will begin working full time in her field at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

She is the daughter of Thomas and Jodi Mahute, of Lancaster.

Honors

Shannon Ferrari, of Willow Street, was awarded the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Women’s Leadership Fellowship from Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia.

Ferrari, who is majoring in curatorial studies at Moore, received the honor at a virtual honors convocation April 21, 2020.

Ferrari was accepted into Montserrat College of Art’s four-week study abroad program based in Niigata, Japan, where she will take a Japanese art and culture history course as well as a studio course on the technique of traditional Japanese woodblock printmaking.

Steven Petrone, a computer engineering major and cybersecurity computational foundations minor, was named the computer engineering student marshal for Penn State University’s spring commencement, which was held virtually on May 9.

A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Alison and Steven Petrone, of Lancaster.

While at Penn State, Petrone was awarded the President’s Freshman Award and the Evan Pugh Scholar Senior Award. He was a recipient of the Lockheed Martin Corp. Scholarship. He also was on the dean’s list every semester and was inducted into Eta Kappa Nu in 2019.

As a Schreyer Honors Scholar, Petrone completed an honors thesis titled “Nonlinear Neuron Discriminant Functions and Alternate Deep Learning Training Algorithms.” He co-authored a paper published in Physical Review E as a result of his work in the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State. His work there included modeling a hidden dynamical system using energy minimization and kernel density estimates.

Petrone also developed a medical sensor and software to guide patients for remote COVID-19 diagnosis as part of a Penn State biomedical engineering capstone for creating a cost-efficient electronic stethoscope for remote auscultations in times of social distancing.

As an undergraduate researcher, Petrone completed internships at Lockheed Martin and the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State. Petrone was a member of the Pulsar Search Collaboratory from 2017 to 2019, the Student Space Programs Laboratory in 2017-2018 and participated in Undergraduate Research Internship Scholar Experience research lab training in 2018.

After graduation, Petrone will work as a computer engineer in industry and pursue a master’s degree.

