College news

Graduations

Area students were among those graduating recently from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are listed with their hometown, degrees and honors.

Lancaster — James K. Crescenzi, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems and technology, cum laude; Nicolette Marie Simon, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude.

Honors

Cadet Faith Willenbrock of the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment at Millersville University, was awarded the 2020 Lancaster Chapter ROTC Scholarship from the Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This scholarship is provided for a junior ROTC cadet at the university, and is based on scholastic performance, evaluation of a written essay and personal interviews by a board comprising Lancaster Chapter officers and an ROTC cadre leader.

Brady Maxwell, of Denver, was selected for work on “Thermodynamic Analysis of a Jeep ‘Stroker’ Build,” a poster presentation, during Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research day at the University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio.

SCHOLAR Day is traditionally a campuswide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.

With remote learning taking place as a result of COVID-19, students will be submitting video presentations and images of their research.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.