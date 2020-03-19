College news

Graduations

Helaine Mazaheri, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 15, 2019.

Lauren Kirchoff, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Arcadia University, Glenside, on Jan. 19, 2020.

Dean’s list

Audrey Crandall was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, where she is a sophomore majoring in management.

Crandall has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and is a member of the university’s crew team.

A 2018 graduate of Solanco High School, she is the daughter of Scott and Hope Crandall, of New Providence.

Ryan Barbee was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of Pittsburgh, where he is double majoring in finance and supply chain.

A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz.

Reece Barbee was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Messiah College, Mechanicsburg, where he is majoring in finance.

A 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz.

Quentin Brubaker, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Stetson University, DeLand, Florida.

Ivy McComsey was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she is majoring in music education with a minor in studio art.

McComsey is a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School.

Hanna Rudick, of Quarryville, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania, where she is a freshman majoring in film and media arts.

Katherine Hollinger, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the State University of New York at Albany.

Honors

Jolie Haertter, of Lancaster, has been chosen as a 2020 University of Pittsburgh Stamps Scholar. The scholarship is valued at over $150,000 and is available for four years of undergraduate study.

Allison Kostaras, of Robesonia, was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Kutztown University on Feb. 25, 2020.

