College news
Dean’s list
Andrew Sudbrack was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, where he is majoring in software development and information management.
A 2019 graduate of Pequea Valley High School, he is the son of Cecil and Sharon Sudbrack, of New Holland.
Alyssa Rote was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Syracuse University, where she is studying aerospace engineering.
She is also a cadet in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program at Syracuse.
A 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Ron and Vicki Rote, of Lancaster.
Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
Kyle Schall, of Lancaster, was awarded a gold star and named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.7 GPA at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.
Owen Evans was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where he is a sophomore majoring in business.
He is 2018 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.
Skye Reinacher, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Cabrini University, where she is double majoring in mathematics and criminology.
She is a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
Tyson Owens, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the seventh consecutive semester at Syracuse University, where he is in the engineering computer science program.
He is a 2016 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
Reghan Lieberman, of Landisville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Penn State University, University Park.
She also has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.
They are Julee Wells, of Elizabethtown; Valentin Donchev, of Ephrata; and Charles Ross, of Willow Street.
Honors
Janae Taft, of Lititz, earned a Beall Scholarship and Gilman International Scholarship at Albright College.
The scholarships have enabled Taft to study abroad this spring in Accra, Ghana, hosted by University of Ghana.
