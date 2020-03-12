College news

Dean’s list

Cole Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Marywood University, Scranton, where he is majoring in architecture.

A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Nicholas Boomsma was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Maryland, A. James Clark School of Engineering, where he is majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

He is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Alec L. Santiago was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Javier and Brenda Santiago, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Albright College, Reading.

They are Joy Campbell, of Holtwood; Janae Hershey, of New Holland; Drake Jacobs, of Ephrata; Madelynne Lonsinger, of Gap; Allison Ludwig, of Mohnton; Samantha Seador, of Lancaster; Stephen Shelley, of Willow Street; Elizabeth Starer, of Leola; Taylor Straub, of Robesonia; Leah Strausser, of Narvon; and Allison Ulaky, of Pequea.

