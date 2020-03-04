College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated in fall 2019 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Matthew Bradfield, of Marietta, Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
Brian Frymyer, of Mohnton, Doctor of Philosophy with a major in mechanical engineering.
Raymond Van Zandt, of Mount Joy, Bachelor of Science in computer science (AS) with honors.
Dean’s list
Marissa Bennett was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.
She is a 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School.
Haley Stott was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of Delaware, where she is majoring in nursing.
She is the daughter of Richard and Dawn Stott, of Conestoga.
Jillian Wiggins was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at James Madison University, where she is a sophomore majoring in nursing.
A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Michael and Sharon Wiggins, of Lancaster.
Carrie K. Reale was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Point Park University, Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in communications with a public relations and advertising emphasis.
A 2015 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, she is the daughter of Rob and Karen Reale, of Mount Joy.
Brooke Freeman was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester with a 4.0 GPA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She is the daughter of Owen Freeman, of Manheim Township.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Immaculata University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Columbia — Lauren Haberstroh.
Denver — Samantha Donmoyer.
Lancaster — Erin Good, Caitlin Paterson.
Lititz — Jessica Wright.
Narvon — Alexis Lessley.
Millersville — Michael Needelman.
Quarryville — Nicholas Boule.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are listed with their hometowns.
Leola — Lauren Thrush.
Mount Joy — Tirzah Montanye.
Ephrata — Amelia Blanchard, Benjamin Coryell, Grace Wearden.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Samford University, Homewood, Alabama.
They are Madelyn Fischer, of Leola; and Joy Hatcher, of Lancaster.
Honors
Lindsay Eberly, of Denver, earned accolades for contributing to Zephyrus, the literary arts journal at Alvernia University. Zephyrus secured second place in the Literary Arts Journal Contest held by Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society.
