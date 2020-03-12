College news

Dean’s list

Reilly T. Workman has been placed on the dean’s list with highest honors for the fall 2019 semester at the College at Brockport, State University of New York, Brockport, New York, where he is a senior majoring in sport management, with minors in coaching and communications.

Workman has been awarded the R.R. Schreiber Distinguished Service Award for the Phi Epsilon Kappa Honors Society.

He has been accepted to Boston College for the sport administration master’s degree program beginning in the fall.

A graduate of Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School, he is the son of Gregory and Dolores Workman, of Mountville.

Faith Roda was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Jefferson (Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University) in Philadelphia, where she is a junior majoring in fashion merchandising and management.

A Penn Manor High School graduate, she is the daughter of Gerald G. and Barbara Hough Huesken, of East Lampeter Township.

Mark Reth qualified for honor list and dean’s honor list at the Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh for the term ending in December.

He is the son of Pam and Myron Reth, of Lancaster.

Anna Gemind, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at LIM College, New York City.

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Sarah Buckingham, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

John Eckenrode was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.

He is the son of Joseph and Mary Eckenrode, of Lancaster.

Shelby Martin, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at State University of New York Morrisville, Morrisville, New York, where she is majoring in equine science.

Marita Musser, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Limestone College, Gaffney, South Carolina.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

They are Brianna Dissler, of Lititz; Meghan Kosmela, of Lancaster; Kara McClure, of Mohnton; Emily Shenk, of Lititz; and Ashley Wenger, of Lancaster.

