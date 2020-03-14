College news

Dean’s list

Greta J. Butz, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Virginia Tech, where she is a senior majoring in water resources, policy and management.

She is a graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Oliver Butz, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he is a freshman majoring in HVAC.

He is a graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Area students were among those named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

They are Christopher Eavenson, of Lancaster; and Zach Musser, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns.

Elizabethtown — Spencer Roth, Katarina Tesmer.

Ephrata — Kyle Emmerling.

Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster.

Lancaster — Shane Burke, Seth Deane, Kamal Muradov.

Lititz — Jensen McConnell, Jack Mull.

Manheim — Sophie Buckwalter.

Marietta — Shawn Maag, Nick Miller.

Mohnton — Abigail Chen.

Narvon — Alexa Sage.

New Holland — John Tran.

Pequea — Charlene Wade-Davis.

Stevens — Owen Weaver.

Honors

Area students were among those who were inducted into Tri Beta, the biology honor society at Lebanon Valley College.

They are Kate Clipman, of Lancaster; Christian Lantz, of Atglen; Tatyana Opalko, of Stevens; Sarah Simion, of Newmanstown; and Mark Yoder, of Millersville.

Area students were among those who were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are listed with their hometowns and universities.

Nathaniel Deimler, of Lititz, at Nova Southeastern University; Kayla Garcia, of Lititz, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Allison Kostaras, of Robesonia, at Kutztown University.

