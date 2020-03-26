College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received degrees during winter 2019-2020 commencement from Kutztown University.

Students who requested privacy are not listed.

Graduates are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Denver — Annika Naumann, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in accounting and finance, summa cum laude.

East Earl — Zachary Reed, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in management.

Elizabethtown — Brooke Zerphey, Master of Education in elementary education (certification).

Ephrata — Storm A. Wright, Bachelor of Arts in English/professional writing.

Kinzers — Carlos Erik Ferron, Master of Education in instructional technology.

Lancaster — Alex Michael Bender, Master of Arts in arts administration; Jeremy Ian Katz, Bachelor of Science in special education, cum laude; Stephanie Reppert, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Alexis Mary Rojas, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Alexander T. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production, cum laude.

Lititz — Jericho Dar, Bachelor of Science in social media theory and strategy.

Mohnton — William S. Moczydlowski, Master of Library Science; Katherine Elizabeth Rohrbach, Master of Education in elementary education (certification); Matthew Lee Swarmer, Bachelor of Science in general studies.

Morgantown — Colburn Jamison Beiler, Master of Education in secondary education.

New Holland — Brooke Madison Warner, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Newmanstown —Michael Tyler Brown, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Nottingham — Carly Marie Harris, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Oxford — Kyle Charles Miller, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Reinholds — Emily Zwiercan, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in finance, summa cum laude.

Robesonia — Ben Evans Benjamin, Bachelor of Science in psychology/clinical counseling; Denali Shook, Master of Education/reading specialist; Laura Cherie Stewart-Pennock, Master of Education in instructional technology

Stevens — Matthew P McKinney, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in finance, magna cum laude.

Helaine Mazaheri, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 15, 2019.

Lauren Kirchoff, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Arcadia University, Glenside, on Jan. 19, 2020.

Area students were among those to complete requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2019 and January 2020. Graduates are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Lancaster — Alec R. Martin, Bachelor of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in finance; Olivia Wolfe, Master of Arts in clinic mental health counseling.

Marietta — Harrison Charles Snider, Bachelor of Science in biology/cell and molecular.

New Holland — Lauren Ruth Amicone, Bachelor of Science in computer science/software engineering.

Reagan Dolinger, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware.

Dean’s list

Audrey Crandall was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, where she is a sophomore majoring in management.

Crandall has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and is a member of the university’s crew team.

A 2018 graduate of Solanco High School, she is the daughter of Scott and Hope Crandall, of New Providence.

Ryan Barbee was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of Pittsburgh, where he is double majoring in finance and supply chain.

A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz.

Reece Barbee was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Messiah College, Mechanicsburg, where he is majoring in finance.

A 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz.

Quentin Brubaker, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Stetson University, DeLand, Florida.

Ivy McComsey was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she is majoring in music education with a minor in studio art.

McComsey is a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School.

Hanna Rudick, of Quarryville, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania, where she is a freshman majoring in film and media arts.

Katherine Hollinger, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the State University of New York at Albany.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Michael Joseph Janvrin.

Christiana — Dorothy Vaughn McCullough.

Columbia — Barry Denton Ashway, Britt C. Duscha.

Denver — Victoria A. Janke.

Elizabethtown — Ashley Victoria Andrews, Hannah Keener, Collin M. McCanna.

Ephrata — Luke Andrew Emmerling, Alexa M. Hershberger.

Holtwood — Nicole M. Reinhardt.

Lancaster — Ny’zjriona Allen, Riley Nicole Baldwin, Cassidy V. Berger, Hemanta Dhakal, Shaun M. Fedor, Marissa N. Martin, Marissa A. McMechen, Alexandra J. Mellinger, Jaziah Armani Richardson, Malena Alyssandra Smith, Grant Patrick Stoltzfus, Alexis Han Tang, Ryan S. Troy, Radha Uprety, Grace Elizabeth Weaver.

Landisville — Aryn N. Dubosky, Hope Samantha Kiehl.

Leola — Ryan James Rajnath.

Lititz — Laura B. Foose, Kayla N. Garcia, Riley Morgan, Mia T. Schulz.

Marietta — Christopher D. Cole.

Mount Joy — Janell Sarah Brinser.

Narvon — Christine Nicole Mitchell.

New Holland — Lauren Ruth Amicone, Lindsey Kathryn Hoover, Seth D. Thomas.

Peach Bottom — Alexander Joseph Olszewski.

Quarryville — Chaedene Janae Campbell.

Reinholds — Madison T. Youst.

Strasburg — Cole Andrew Crumpler, Ivy M. McComsey.

Willow Street — Tyler Bryce Robinson.

Honors

Jolie Haertter, of Lancaster, has been chosen as a 2020 University of Pittsburgh Stamps Scholar. The scholarship is valued at over $150,000 and is available for four years of undergraduate study.

Allison Kostaras, of Robesonia, was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Kutztown University on Feb. 25, 2020.

Kristin Allen, of Willow Street, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim, was recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

Kayla Eller, of Manheim, was inducted as a full member into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta national biological honor society during an induction ceremony held during the fall semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre.

Adam Eby, of Lancaster, was inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Honor Society for Economics during a ceremony held Feb. 25, 2020, in Elmira, New York.

