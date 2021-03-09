College news

Graduations

Conor Larison, of Elizabethtown, received a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in astrophysics on Feb. 8, 2021, from Franklin & Marshall College. Larison was the 2017 valedictorian at Elizabethtown Area High School.

Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 12, 2020, from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Joseph Boggs, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration. Victoria Doll, of Narvon, received a Master of Science.

Dean’s list

Kiana Haldeman, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Messiah University, where she is a freshman majoring in Spanish education. She is a 2020 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Kevin Bodell, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut.

Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Paul Brian Charles, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Area students were among those named to the honors list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire. Michael Clow, of Leola, earned high honors. Samuel Brandt, of Lancaster, earned honors.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA. Named to the dean’s list were Sydney Brunner, of Millersville; Mikayla Kegel, of Lancaster; Janessa Ocasio, of Mohnton; Ashley Traband, of Honey Brook; and Eden Wickenheiser, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are Julia Campbell, Benjamin DeMarco, and Rachel Gantz, all of Lancaster; and Laura Lielbriedis, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are Vicky Chan, of Elizabethtown; and Katie Zhang, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are Rachall Adams, of Lititz; Anastasia Hahnlen, of Elizabethtown; and Andrew Kasatkin, of Ephrata.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. They are Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville; and Emmett Orgass, of Lancaster.

