College news

Dean’s list

Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, was named to first honors on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jon Horst, of Gordonville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Muhlenberg College, where he is majoring in biology.

Honors

Karen V. Zwanch has been awarded the Virginia Tech Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award.

Zwanch received her Ph.D. in mathematics education from Virginia Tech in 2019 and holds a Master of Education degree from Millersville University and a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University.

A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is currently an assistant professor of math education at Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Caitlyn Grodzicki, of Lititz, earned the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Scholar of Distinction honor.

The Division I Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the fall 2019 semester.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Grodzicki has a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in pre-nursing at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, where she plays on the Cardinals field hockey team.

Grodzicki also earned NFHCA National Academic individual honors on March 10, 2020.

The Hempfield Area Democratic Committee has named Katie Yoder, of East Petersburg, as the eighth annual recipient of its Paul and Jan Wright Senior Scholarship.

The award, given to a graduating high school senior in the Hempfield School District, recognizes a student who, according to the committee, best represents the next generation of Democratic leaders.

Yoder is a senior at Hempfield High School. After graduating from high school, Yoder plans to attend Bridgewater College in Virginia, where she will study political science/pre-law and Spanish. She is the daughter of Julie and Dwight Yoder, of East Petersburg.

Yoder will receive $500 to put toward her college expenses. She will be recognized at an upcoming meeting of the Hempfield Area Democratic Committee.

The scholarship is named for Paul and Jan Wright, two longtime, active Hempfield Area Democratic Committee members and residents of East Hempfield Township.

Area students were among those initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Penn State University.

They are David Carnish, of Elizabethtown; and Judy Lepore, of Lancaster.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.