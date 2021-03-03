College news

Dean’s list

Amber Dietrich, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown.

Areanna Kroll, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina.

Arilyn M. Tegtmeier-Oatman, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh/Johnstown Campus. Victoria L. Mims, of Lancaster, earned a 4.0 GPA. Earning the dean’s list with at least a 3.25 GPA are Eden G. Filson, of Strasburg; Yarelis N. Gomez-Torres, of Lancaster; Kaitlyn R. Graybill, of Paradise; Tiffany A. Johns, of Ephrata; Colleen D. Lafferty, of Stevens; Alexander R. Markley, of Ronks; Kole B. Rankin, of Manheim; Jolinda L. Sciscione, of Reamstown; and William Small, of Marietta.

Honors

Area Central Penn College students were among those awarded scholarships by the Central Penn College Education Foundation during the fall term. They are listed with their hometowns and scholarships.

Columbia — Morgan Rendler, Peter and Mary Phillips ’77 Endowed Scholarship; Jolene Rojas, Bart and Jean Milano Endowed Scholarship.

Ephrata — Nicole Eberly, Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship; Sarah Long, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Lancaster — Keyla Abreu Carrasco, Tremendous Living Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Abigail Ayala, Edward R. Norford Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Mary Byrd, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Carmen Delvillar, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Felicia Delvillar, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Bishal Gurung, Duane and Susan Greenly Endowed Scholarship; Talisha D. Guzman Burgos, James and Tamara Hepfer Endowed Scholarship; Laura Horn, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Tapash Khadka, Duane and Susan Greenly Endowed Scholarship; Kevin Mejia, Craiger C. Parker “Rock Steady” Scholarship; Thyda Nuon, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Nathan Pannebecker, Capital BlueCross Scholarship; Joanie Perez, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Landisville — Lexis Kensinger, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Manheim — Allison Huhn, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Chelsie Ober, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Marietta — Holly Willing, Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship; Kayla Murren, Charles “T” Jones Leadership Library Endowed Scholarship.

Pequea — Ericka Grumbein, Byler Family Endowed Scholarship.

